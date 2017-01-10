Former Clemson coach Danny Ford compares Tigers CFP championship to 1981 title win

He called it! Former Clemson coach Danny Ford thought the Tigers could pull out the CFP title win against the University of Alabama on Monday – and they did.

In an interview with FOX Carolina on Jan 1, Ford, who served as the head coach of the Tigers from 1978 to 1989, said he thought the Tigers had a good shot at beating the Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship game. Ford led the team to its first championship win in history in 1982 against Nebraska in the Orange Bowl.

His prediction was proven to be true on Monday night during the CFP National Championship game when the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide 35-31 in a nail biter in Tampa, FL. Just like the title win Ford led the ’81 Tigers to on Jan. 1, 1982, the team took a beating in the first half only to make a jaw dropping come back after halftime.

However, Ford said the game was very different from the one he watched with the 1981 Clemson Tigers.

“’81 was completely different,” Ford said. “It was not as high of a scoring game. There were a lot a big plays in this one.”

The game was the second consecutive matchup between the Tigers and the Tide after Clemson fell to Alabama 45-40 in the 2016 playoff final.

Though Ford said the Tigers could beat Alabama this year, he said he wasn’t really pulling for either team, but he’s looking forward to what the future holds for the Tigers and the state of South Carolina.

“[I was] glad to see Clemson win. Didn’t have a favorite either way,” Ford said. “Glad to see Clemson get their second one and what it will do for the state.”

The former Clemson coach said it was interesting that Clemson won the toss yet deferred the option to be on offense first, but he said that showed the team was not afraid to put its defense out there.

He said he doesn’t have much to tell the team except to congratulate them and tell them to enjoy it.

“I just want to congratulate them. I can’t tell them what they need to do. I can just tell them it doesn’t come around often so enjoy it,” Ford said. “They had a very special QB that helped make things happen there.”

He said, mistakes were made on both sides but he was glad to see the team play so hard.

As for Alabama, Ford had an idea of how the Crimson Tide could perform better next time.

“Less Penalties and learn to make plays on third down.”

