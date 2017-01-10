Coach Dabo Swinney receives AFCA Coaches Trophy

A huge congratulation goes out to Clemson Tigers Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney for winning the American Football Coaches Association Coaches Trophy!

Coach Swinney was presented the award by Amway during the inaugural AFCA Coaches Awards on Tuesday night at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

The trophy is awarded to the national champion and number one team atop the Amway Coaches Poll. This is Clemson’s first AFCA Coaches Trophy.

Swinney led the Tigers to the CFP National Championship game in Tampa, Florida on Monday where the team defeated the University of Alabama 35-31 for the title win.

In addition to the trophy, Swinney was also given the iconic Waterford crystal ball which has been passed to and from several other championship-winning coaches, including Phillip Fulmer; Bob Stoops; Jimbo Fisher; and Urban Meyer.

