AmeriCorps team to begin work at Hollywild Animal Park

AmeriCorps workers will begin a two-month beautification project at Hollywild Animal Park on Wednesday, according to a news release from the park.

The park said several areas inside the animal park were approved to receive AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps work from the organization.

The AmeriCorps NCCC is “a full-time, team-based residential national service program for young adults who want to give back to communities in need at different locations across the country,” according to its website.

The AmeriCorps workers will remove trees that have fallen into a pond because of erosion. They will also be performing maintenance in walking and retention areas around the pond.

The workers will reside at the park while the work is being performed and use shower facilities at Inman First Baptist Church.

