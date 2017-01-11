Man accused of attempted murder against Greenville police officer pleads guilty to lesser crime

A man accused of trying to kill a Greenville officer by dragging him with a car has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser crime.

James Goodman was arrested in February 2014 after Greenville police said he was pulled over for speeding, then refused to get out of the vehicle he was driving, and drive off while an officer was reaching inside the car.

The officer ran alongside the car for a short distance before falling to the ground.

Goodman was arrested a short time later at a gas station.

He was charged with attempted murder and failure to stop for blue light resulting in bodily injury.

Goodman pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature on Tuesday, according to court documents.

The judge sentenced Goodman to four years in prison with credit for time served.

