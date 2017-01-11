Police: 2 injured when car, moped collide in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Police: 2 injured when car, moped collide in Greenville

Greenville police said both a moped rider and the driver of a car were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after the vehicles collided in the intersection of Augusta Road at Church Street.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. but has since cleared.

Police said both victims are expected to be okay.

