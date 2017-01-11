Simpsonville hires longtime Fountain Inn official as city manager

The mayor of Simpsonville said the vacant city administrator position has been filled.

Mayor Janice Curtis said Eddie Case has been hired as city administrator.

Case has served as Fountain Inn’s city administrator since 2006. He also served on Fountain Inn’s city council from 1975 to 995.

Simpsonville’s former administrator, David Dyrhaug, left in December to work as a city planner for the city of Mauldin.

PREVIOUSLY: Simpsonville city administrator takes new job

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.