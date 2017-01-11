SC Dept. of Education launches school closings website

South Carolina’s Superintendent of Education announced Wednesday that the South Carolina Department of Education had launched a new web application to announce school closings and delays in the state.

Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said the new website will keep students, parents, and the general public up to date on South Carolina public school closures and delays.

“With recent school closures due to natural disasters and with the winter weather season upon us, our goal is to streamline and give the public the most up-to-date information on the status of our public schools,” Spearman said.

Spearman said SCSchoolClosings.com will allow districts to directly report which schools are closed, delayed or released early due to inclement weather or emergencies.

Click here to view the School Closure Web Application.

Upstate parents can also rely on FOX Carolina’s online Closings & Delays section to stay abreast of school closings and delays in the area.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.