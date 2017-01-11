Greenville Zoo welcomes baby siamang

The Greenville Zoo welcomed a new member of the zoo family on Friday: a baby siamang born to 37-year-old Ella and 25-year-old Oscar.

The couple’s first baby, George, was born in March 2015 and marked the beginning of a new era for siamang breeding at the Greenville Zoo, officials said.

Greenville Zoo director Jeff Bullock said the family is doing well and is being closely monitored.

The baby’s gender has not yet been determined as zoo staff are allowing the family time to bond .

“This is another important birth for the Greenville Zoo and the Gibbon Species Survival Plan (SSP), but what will be even more exciting for our guests is watching these two youngsters growing up together,” said Bullock. “Ella and Oscar have proven themselves to be great parents, and now we get to see what kind of big brother George will be.”

Zoo guests will be able to see the newborn with Ella on exhibit this week, Bullock said Wednesday.

Below is information from the zoo about the species:

Siamangs are the largest species in the gibbon family, weighing 18-29 pounds and reaching approximately 30-36 inches in height. Siamangs are arboreal (tree-dwelling) primates that consume leaves, fruits, flowers and insects from the upper canopy of mountainous forest regions. They have an arm spread of as much as five feet, which makes them spectacular brachiators (primates that use an arm-over-arm swinging motion to propel themselves from tree to tree). One feature that distinguishes siamangs from other primates is the duet song that marks their territory with sound. It consists of loud booms and barks, amplified by resonating sounds across their inflated throat sacs. This vocalization can be heard several miles away. Siamangs bear one offspring after a gestation period of seven to eight months. For the first few months, the baby can be seen clinging to the mother’s abdomen. After two years, the baby begins to wean and becomes more independent. Around age seven, siamangs reach sexual maturity and leave their family group.

