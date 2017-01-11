5 North Carolina stores fined for erroneous price scans - FOX Carolina 21

5 North Carolina stores fined for erroneous price scans

DURHAM, NC (AP) -

State officials say five stores in North Carolina have been fined because of price-scanner errors.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that the North Carolina Agriculture Department and the Consumer Service's Standards Division released information about the excessive error rate at the stores.

A Wal-Mart and an Office Depot store in Durham, a CVS and a Staples store in Winston-Salem and a Dollar General in Dublin have been fined for the mistakes.

The state agencies make periodic unannounced inspections of business price scanning systems to check for accuracy. If a store has more than a 2 percent error rate that causes customers to pay more, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a follow-up inspection.

If stores fail the follow-up inspections, they can be fined.

