Deputies: Buy Chick-Fil-A meal to help support human trafficking victims

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is inviting people to buy a Chick-Fil-A meal Wednesday night to help support victims of human trafficking.

The sheriff's office said the Special Investigations Division has partnered with SWITCH, an organization that provides help and recovery resources to victims of human trafficking in the Upstate.

Deputies said people can support SWITCH by purchasing a meal from Chick-fil-A at Haywood Rd. on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

People will need to mention they are there to support SWITCH and 20% of the dine-in or drive-thru purchase will be donated to this organization.

Deputies posted about the offer on Facebook:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.