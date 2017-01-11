Clemson's National Championship trophy to be on public display at Upstate Walmarts

The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy awarded to the Clemson Tigers will be on public display at two Upstate Walmarts on Thursday and Friday.

According to a news release from the trophy manager, the trophy fans can view and take photos with the 24-karat gold trophy that was presented to the Tigers Monday night in Tampa, FL.

The trophy, presented by Dr Pepper, will be at the Walmart Supercenter on Eighteen Mile Road in Central from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

On Friday, the trophy will be at the Walmart on Rolling Hills Circle in Easley from 4 to 7 p.m.

