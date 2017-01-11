Reports: Suspect stole 2 cars during multi-county Upstate chase

Deputies said two men were charged in a crime spree that culminated in a high speed chase spanning two Upstate counties Wednesday morning.

According to police, they were initially called to Spinx on John B White Boulevard after a truck was stolen from the parking lot. Officers said the victim left the car running and when he came back outside, it was gone.

Police spotted the vehicle on W O Ezell Boulevard, which reportedly tried to elude officers while speeding and nearly crashing into several other cars.

According to the incident report, the officer attempted to chase the suspect, who pulled the truck Crowne Point Apartments.

The suspect stopped and fled the vehicle on foot near Powell Mill Road, according to the report. A passenger in the vehicle identified as Randy Carl Gentry was placed under arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, police said a victim on Powell Mill Road was approached by the suspect who demanded his keys. The suspect reportedly twisted the victim's arm behind his back and stole his 1998 Honda Accord.

A chase was initiated and continued onto Highway 221 where the driver wrecked and was taken into custody.

The driver was later identified as 47-year-old Ephraim Guadelupe of Campobello. He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on charges of strong arm robbery, grand larceny, petty larceny, use of vehicle without consent, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Guadalupe was charged with using a vehicle without consent, petty larceny, grand larceny and strong armed robbery.

A FOX Carolina crew at the scene said at least one patrol car was damaged after the chase.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said no injuries were reported in the apprehension of Guadelupe.

Both Gentry and Guadelupe appeared in court for bond hearings early Thursday morning.

The judge issued a $13,000 bond for Guadelupe and a $2,500 bond for Gentry. Both men's next court appearances are scheduled for March.

