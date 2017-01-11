Police discover 2 bombs in car after Anderson traffic stop, suspect arrested

Anderson police said a man faces several charges after officers found two pipe bombs in a car after a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Police said they pulled over a white Jeep on North Street near Gossett Street around 5:30 p.m. after officers noticed an item being thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle, which also had a broken tail light.

When police were approaching the vehicle, they saw the front passenger throw an item over toward the driver.

When police arrived at the car, the saw a gun at the female driver’s feet.

Officers secured the gun, a .40 caliber Glock 23, and then placed the passenger, who was identified by his SC Department of Corrections ID card as 21-year-old Timothy Garrett Holmes, into investigative detention. The driver was also detained.

Inside the car, police found drug paraphernalia, two boxes of ammunition, and what appeared to be two pipe bombs.

The bomb squad was called in and determined the two items were functioning bombs. One bomb contained pellets and BBs, and the second contained screws.

The bomb squad safely contained the explosives and notified ATF agents of the find.

The blue item thrown from the car prior to the traffic stop was determined to be a pipe commonly used for drug ingestion.

Holmes was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful carrying of firearm, possession of LSD, and possession of explosive device.

