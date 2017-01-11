Buncombe deputies searching for missing man with health problems - FOX Carolina 21

Buncombe deputies searching for missing man with health problems

Richard Callahan (Source: Bucombe Sheriff's Office) Richard Callahan (Source: Bucombe Sheriff's Office)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Buncombe Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a man with recent medical problems.

According to deputies, Richard Callahan, 48, was last seen on Jan. 7, leaving his residence at 26 Old Farm School Road. Callahan was described by deputies as a 5’7’ tall man, weighing approximately 150 pounds and with graying hair.

Anyone who has information about Callahan’s whereabouts is asked by deputies to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050. 

