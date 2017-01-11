Nikco sports offering limited edition Clemson National Championship footballs

Second side of the limited edition football from Nikco Sports (FOX Carolina)

One side of the limited edition football from Nikco Sports (FOX Carolina)

Nikco Sports, a FOX Carolina sponsor, is selling limited edition Clemson National Championship footballs. The company said a portion of the proceeds will be donated to charity.

Wilson will manufacture the footballs. Only 5,000 will be available.

The football lists Clemson’s team history, championship history, and each game this season including the score and opponent.

The balls cost $99 each and come with an acrylic display case and a certificate of authenticity.

A portion of the proceeds go to Extra Yard for Teachers, the official charity of the College Football Foundation, which funds professional development and other training for teachers.

There are two ways to order:

By calling Nikco Sports at 1-800-345-2868

Or by visiting www.nikcosports.com

