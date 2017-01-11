Report: Mom, attempted murder suspect arrested after chase with child in car

Two people are facing charges after a chase in Greenwood on Monday, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

Police responded to a home on Jones Street around 10:15 p.m. in regards to 27-year-old Demarcus Barr, who was wanted on charges in connection with a shooting at South Main Bar and Grill on Dec. 17.

Responding officers reportedly saw Barr, a female driver later identified as 32-year-old Demetris Cunningham, and a child get into a car and leave the home.

According to the incident report, when police attempted to stop the vehicle, Cunningham continued driving. Multiple officers began pursuing the car before it came to an abrupt stop on Pelzer Street, police report.

Officers said Barr then jumped out of the car and took off on foot. Police described seeing him rummaging through his pants behind a pair of trees, at which time they drew their service weapons.

Barr reportedly complied with commands to get on the ground and was taken into custody. According to the report, a semi-automatic piston and a bag of marijuana were found behind the trees.

Barr is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for involvement in the earlier shooting. He is facing additional charges for failure to stop on lawful command, unlawful carrying of a pistol and simple possession of marijuana.

Cunningham was arrested and her son, who was in the back seat of the suspect vehicle, was picked up by a woman at Cunningham's request.

She is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and child endangerment.

