Full "Wolf" Moon shine Wednesday night

The moon will be full tonight, The moon will rise just after 5PM Wednesday night and set approx. 7:30AM Thursday morning.

Clouds could hinder our view but they are expected to break up a bit. It should make for some great moon shots

It's called a "Wolf" Moon because the Native Americans gave names to all the full moons each month. During January they would often hear wolves howling through the night, and hence the moon was called a Wolf Moon.