Company sues after $15K fence installed on suspected serial killer's property

Storage container removed from Kohlhepp's property. (file/FOX Carolina) Storage container removed from Kohlhepp's property. (file/FOX Carolina)
Kohlhepp in bond court. (Nov. 4, 2016/FOX Carolina) Kohlhepp in bond court. (Nov. 4, 2016/FOX Carolina)
WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Suspected serial killer Todd Kohlhepp was ordered to pay thousands to the company which fenced part of his property where three victims were buried.

According to attorney William S. Bean, Seegars Fence Company of Spartanburg was hired by Kohlepp to install 1,800 feet of chain link fence on his nearly 100-acre property in Woodruff.

The fence included two gates, one for walk-through access and another drive-through gate.

Bean said the job cost more than $15,000. Kohlhepp reportedly put down a down payment of $3,762 but the remainder was unpaid.

Kohlhepp was arrested on Nov. 3 after a woman was found chained up in a storage container on the property. He was later charged in the Superbike quadruple homicide and the slayings of three other victims found buried on the land.

The invoice for the project, which was sent after the fence was completed, was dated Nov. 8, according to Bean.

Kohlhepp was ordered by a circuit judge on Jan. 5 to pay $11,286 for the remaining cost.

