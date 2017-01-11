NC man accused of trying to hire someone to kick pregnant woman

A Jacksonville man is accused by investigators of trying to hire a man to kick a woman in the stomach to terminate her pregnancy.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office told local media outlets that 20-year-old Logan Michael Hughes was arrested Tuesday and charged with solicitation to assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Maj. Chris Thomas said Hughes attempted to hire another man to kick a 30-year-old pregnant woman in the stomach in order to kill her baby. Thomas said the woman was not hurt, adding that the man who was solicited rejected the offer and then reported it to the sheriff's office.

Thomas said Hughes was arrested without incident and is being held in the county jail under a $10,000 bond. It's not known if Hughes has an attorney.

