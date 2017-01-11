Ten South Carolina state lawmakers support medical cannabis

As Steva Kiser flips through a stack of papers, she wants he words on them to soon be a reality.

"As a last resort, we packed her up in whatever we could get in her car and moved here out to Colorado and they have been there for 3 1/2 years," Kiser said.

Her daughter moved to Colorado to get care for her son Ezra, who suffers from seizures and a disease called Dystonia which causes severe muscle spasms.

"To the point that he was literally bowed backwards and he couldn't eat," Kiser said.

Kiser's daughter says research showed medicinal cannabis could help her son, which in certain forms

isn't offered in South Carolina

"The 14 pharmaceuticals that my grandson Ezra used cannabis is by far the better medication. It stopped his seizures almost immediately," she said.

"He is just now really starting to blossom because he's alert."

And that's why Kiser hopes a new proposed bill will help. Ten lawmakers support the legislative draft which would allow those who suffer from chronic diseases or debilitating conditions to use forms of cannabis oil, CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the chemical ingredient in marijuana. Right now, forms of THC are illegal in the state.

"It's certainly not my intent to introduce into society an additional form of recreational drug," South Carolina State Representative Eric Bedingfield said.

Bedingfield is a sponsor of the proposed House bill and represents district 28, which are areas of Greenville County. He says his son died last year due to a drug addiction. So, he's not a supporter of recreational drugs, but he says medical cannabis is different.

"Some 78 percent of South Carolinians believe that medical cannabis should be an alternative for a patient under doctor's care. And at that same 78 percent if not more also respect law enforcement and want the protections," Bedingfield said.

"Every person that uses will have to be a card carrier and if they violate the law, they can have their ID cards revoked or suspended."

And Kiser says if passed, maybe her family can come back home.

The proposed bill also calls for no more than two ounces of dried cannabis per patient during a 14-day period.

However, some law enforcement officers believe medical cannabis could cause problems. They believe vendors would abuse the sell of it and it would be difficult for officers to enforce if abused.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.