City of Greer announces new police chief

The City of Greer announced on Wednesday afternoon that Matt Hamby has been selected to serve as the department’s new police chief.

City of Greer stated current chief Dan Reynolds is retiring, so Hamby will be promoted after serving as captain for more than 23 years. He will take over the department at 5:01 p.m. on March 31.

“Capt. Hamby is unequivocally prepared to lead the City of Greer Police Department,” Reynolds said. “He has displayed professionalism and tremendous ability during each assignment during his career and has earned the respect of our command staff and officers.”



From 2000 to 2014, Hamby fulfilled lieutenant duties in the Operational Support, Criminal investigation, and the Uniform Patrol Divisions. Hamby was promoted to captain in 2014, serving as a second in command of the department.

The City said that Hamby assures his familiarity with the department and its personnel will make the transition easier.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.