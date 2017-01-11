Deputies: Baby inside car stolen from Greenville Co. gas station

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car was stolen on Wednesday with a baby inside.

Deputies said the vehicle was stolen from a Spinx gas station on Highway 418 near Fairview Road. The suspect reportedly dumped the car at a nearby Dollar General store before fleeing on foot after realizing a 1-year-old child was inside.

A perimeter was set up just after 3:30 p.m. along Tall Pines and Nash Mill roads.

Deputies said the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Michael Tyler Shelton. Shelton was later arrested and charged with petit larceny and kidnapping.

The child's mother, 30-year-old Alejandra Melton Rogers, was also arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after leaving the baby in the car while she went inside the gas station, deputies said.

The baby was in good condition when found, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.