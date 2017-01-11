Deputies: Baby inside car stolen from Greenville Co. gas station - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Baby inside car stolen from Greenville Co. gas station

FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car was stolen on Wednesday with a baby inside.

Deputies said the vehicle was stolen from a Spinx gas station on Highway 418 near Fairview Road. The suspect reportedly dumped the car at a nearby Dollar General store before fleeing on foot after realizing a 1-year-old child was inside.

A perimeter was set up just after 3:30 p.m. along Tall Pines and Nash Mill roads.

Deputies said the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Michael Tyler Shelton. Shelton was later arrested and charged with petit larceny and kidnapping.

The child's mother, 30-year-old Alejandra Melton Rogers, was also arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after leaving the baby in the car while she went inside the gas station, deputies said.

The baby was in good condition when found, according to the Sheriff's Office.

