Warming up this week, chance for showers Saturday

Warmer temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week. Expect a few showers to move in Saturday, but most of it would be light and scattered.

Ahead of the shower chance, today brings a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-60s area-wide. Tonight, lows drop into the 40s and low 50s.

It gets even warmer on Friday with highs approaching 70 in the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains. Slightly cooler air will push in from the northeast by Saturday, bringing some light rain showers as well.

The weekend will remain mild, as well as early next week. Some heavy rain is on the horizon, pushing into our area toward the middle of next week.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.