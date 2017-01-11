Asheville firefighters reunite with puppy rescued in October house fire

Asheville firefighters are happy to announce that they've been reunited with a puppy they saved from a house fire last October.

It was a joyous reunion.

Firefighters say Hex was found, badly burned, hiding in clothing after they fought off flames at a home last Fall. They say they moved the injured pup to safety as soon as they located her. Along with her burns, little Hex suffered from sever smoke inhalation, but still, she was lucky to be alive.

Ten months of treatment later, the Asheville Fire Department says Hex is now in perfect condition - happy, healthy and ready to join the team. None of it would have been possible, however, without the help of Reach Animal Hospital, Asheville Humane Society and Animal Hospital of North Asheville.

The Asheville Fire Department shared words of gratitude to all who helped with Hex's recover, in a Facebook post.

“Thank you to Reach Animal Hospital, the Asheville Humane Society and Animal Hospital of North Asheville," the post read. "Wonderful people who committed time and resources to save this badly injured little pup."

