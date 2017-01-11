Upstate family has five generations of "Tiger love"

Now that the Clemson Tigers can again boast the National Championship title, those who have cheered from the sidelines and in front of the TV screen feel like champions too. Some families say they've been winning with Clemson for more than a century.

The Upstate has been home to Clemson University for nearly 130 years, and with many successes.Generation after generation of families have lived through all of the glory.

Now, they celebrate another National Championship together.

Family history and love seem to be a combination that connects many families to Clemson. One special Upstate family has five generations of that "tiger love."

Dana Van Gieson's grandfather attended Clemson, as well as her father, sister, husband and children. Now they're sharing their experience with the grandkids and telling the stories they heard while traveling to visit Clemson before every family vacation.

"Every vacation - it didn't matter where we were going - when we got in the car at our house in Jackson, South Carolina, the road went to Clemson," Van Gieson recalled. "And we got to Clemson and we rode around and got ice cream. A couple of times we would see Coach Howard."

Since then, Clemson has continued its legacy as a football powerhouse.

Van Gieson, who is from Greenville, met her husband at a football game there. This year the couple celebrated their 40th year of marriage, and was in the crowd at the National Championship game in Tampa, Florida.

"We were hugging, screaming, kissing, high-fiving everybody around us. It was the most exciting moment," said Van Gieson.

Celebrating with their beloved Clemson family were thousands of dedicated fans, including their sons. One of them played football for Clemson as a walk-on. Sam Van Gieson sported number 56 and against all the odds, made the team.

The former Clemson football player also heard those same Clemson stories from his parents and grandparents and even toured the campus on some vacations, just like his mother did. He said he "grew up a die-hard Tiger from day one."

"I can pretty confidently say that I was the only member of the team that met Danny Ford and Frank Howard, cause my granddaddy, he took us when I was two or three years old, and we went and sat and talked to Coach Frank Howard," said Sam Van Gieson.

Though Sam ended his football career in 2001 under the beloved Coach Dabo Swinney, he was lucky to still be able to celebrate his team's national win with family and fellow fans.

