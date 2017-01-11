Attorney: Spartanburg man pleads guilty to federal weapons charges

The announcement came Wednesday that a Spartanburg man accused of shooting a man who attempted to intervene in a domestic violence situation had entered a guilty plea in court.

According to United States Attorney Beth Drake, 49-year-old James Lee Sarratt, Jr. has pleaded guilty in Greenville federal court for illegal possession of a firearm. A sentence will be imposed by Judge Bruce H. Hendricks after a presentence investigation report is prepared by United States Probation.

Sarrat is a previously convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition, and now faces the possibility of up to 10 years in federal prison.

Back on October 31 of 2016, Sarrat was arrested on federal firearms charges and has remained in custody, detained without bond, since that federal arrest.

Earlier on September 30, 2016, Spartanburg County deputies were dispatched to a residence on Idlewood Court, initially in regards to a physical altercation between a couple. The call was upgraded to a shooting while deputies were en route to the scene.

According to the Sheriff's Office, upon their arrival, witnesses on the scene alerted them that Sarratt was in possession of a firearm. Deputies located a male victim on the floor of a bedroom inside the residence with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Reports say one witness told deputies that a child was present during an argument int he bedroom where Sarratt retrieved his .40 caliber pistol from under the mattress. According to reports, one witness had attempted to grab Sarratt's arm, and the gun had gone off, the witness falling to the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Sarratt then left the residence to place his firearm in his truck, reports say.

After search warrant was obtained for the property, investigators were able to find a black Hi-Point JCP, .40 caliber pistol loaded with 7 rounds of Winchester .40 caliber ammunition in a pick-up truck and a box containing 14 rounds of Winchester .40 caliber ammunition in the bedroom.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Expolosives (ATF) worked together to investigate this case.

Sarratt's plea was the first to come under "Home Front", which is a focused deterrence-based initiative to combat domestic violence led by 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette. The initiative was launched in December 2016 and has both the support and partnership of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

