Family: 9-year-old girl hit by truck in Spartanburg Co.

Scene in Spartanburg where 9-year-old girl was struck by a truck while crossing the street. (Source: Family of victim)

The family of a 9-year-old girl says she was hit by a truck this evening while checking the mail.

Troopers say the incident occurred around 5:18 p.m. on Hilton Street and Whitestone Glendale Road in Spartanburg.

According to the girl's family, she was out checking the mail at their mailbox across the street as she does everyday just before being hit. Her family says that after she got the mail, she didn't look before running back across the road.

That's when they say a truck hit her in the street.

The 9-year-old's family says the truck wasn't speeding, however, and the incident wasn't the driver's fault.

The girl is being transported to Greenvillle Memorial Hospital to be checked out at this time. There is no word on the 9-year-old's condition following the crash at this time.

