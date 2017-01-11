Police: Anderson Co. deputies investigating crash involving trooper

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a Highway Patrol Trooper, per police.

According to reports, the collision occurred on E. Calhoun Street in Anderson.

Sheila Cole of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said that a 19-year-old driver was pulling out of Anderson University onto Calhoun Drive when he failed to yield the right of way, causing his vehicle to be hit by the state trooper.

The teen was transported to AnMed with non-life threatening injuries.

Cole says that the trooper is expected to be okay.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.