Pendleton art gallery temporarily closed after struck by vehicle

Employees of Art Gallery on Pendleton Square enjoyed donuts while cleaning up damage done to the building after an SUV struck it overnight. (Source: Facebook)

An Upstate art gallery has temporarily shut its doors after a vehicle drove into the side of their building Tuesday morning.

Art Gallery on Pendleton Square employees said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that their beloved gallery had been damaged after a vehicle rammed into the side of the building.

According to the post, the gallery, located on 102 E Main Street in Pendleton, was emptied out Wednesday morning after an SUV hit it in the middle of the night. Employees filled the hole the vehicle left with bricks in order to "keep animals and small people out."

The post says that no one was injured in the crash and that minimal amounts of art was damaged.

Luckily, gallery employees had donuts on hand to soften the impact of the news as they cleared out the mess.

The gallery says it plans to reopen as soon as possible.

