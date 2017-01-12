Senate confirmation hearing for Haley's UN appointment held Wednesday

The U.S. Senate nomination hearing to confirm South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as Ambassador to the United Nations as part of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet is scheduled for Jan. 18.

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker (R, TN) will preside over the hearing, according to the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations website.

Haley, 44, is currently serving a second term as South Carolina’s governor. She became the first woman appointed to a cabinet-level post in Trump’s administration on Nov. 23, 2016.

MORE: Haley accepts Trump's nomination to serve as UN Ambassador

Haley delivered her final State of the State address on Wednesday.

MORE: Haley reflects on time in office during likely final State address

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.