Dozens of Upstate eateries offering SC Restaurant Week specials

South Carolina Restaurant Week gets underway Thursday across the state.

Dozens of Upstate restaurants are offering specially priced three-course menus during the 11-day event.

Click here to see which Upstate restaurants are participating and their menu offerings.

“Restaurant Week’s goal is to position South Carolina as one of the top culinary destinations in the nation by increasing awareness of the many dining opportunities available in the state, as well as stimulating business and revenue for restaurants throughout South Carolina,” according to the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.