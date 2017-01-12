Family of 7 displaced by Ware Shoals house fire - FOX Carolina 21

Family of 7 displaced by Ware Shoals house fire

WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The American Red Cross is assisting a family of seven whose home in Greenwood County was damaged by a fire Wednesday night.

The disaster relief agency said two adults and five children were displaced by the fire at their home on Smith Street in Ware Shoals.

The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and other essentials, and provided comfort kits for the family.

The Ware Shoals Fire Department is investigating the fire.

