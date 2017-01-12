Police: Woman said man massaged her leg as they waited to cross street

Spartanburg police are investigating after a woman said a man massaged her leg as they stood on the side of Liberty Street Wednesday afternoon.

The woman said she had just got off the bus and was carrying several grocery bags and asked a man she did not know to help her carry the bags across the street.

As they were standing and waiting to cross the street, the woman reportedly complained to the man that her leg was bothering her, per investigative reports.

The man then reportedly put down the grocery bags and began to rub the woman’s leg in a “massaging manner,” per investigative reports.

The woman said she shouted, “Boy! What are you doing?”

At that point, the man stopped rubbing her and ran off and the woman went to a nearby business and asked employees to call police.

The woman could not provide a description of the man other than he was about 25 years old. The investigative report did not indicate the victim’s age.

