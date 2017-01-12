Firefighters battle apartment building fire in Asheville

Photos of the cats and firefighters at work (Courtesy: AFD)

Asheville firefighters said all residents of an apartment building on Granada Street are searching for new homes after a fire damaged the building Thursday morning.

Firefighters said the fire was burning in the attic of the building.

All six apartments were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters said they rescued two cats from in the building.

The American Red Cross is helping the families find temporary lodging

