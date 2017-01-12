Firefighters battle apartment building fire in Asheville - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters battle apartment building fire in Asheville

Posted: Updated:
Photos of the cats and firefighters at work (Courtesy: AFD) Photos of the cats and firefighters at work (Courtesy: AFD)
Fire on Granada Street (Jan. 12, 2017/FOX Carolina) Fire on Granada Street (Jan. 12, 2017/FOX Carolina)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Asheville firefighters said all residents of an apartment building on Granada Street are searching for new homes after a fire damaged the building Thursday morning.

Firefighters said the fire was burning in the attic of the building.

All six apartments were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters said they rescued two cats from in the building.

The American Red Cross is helping the families find temporary lodging

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

