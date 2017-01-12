Angry Bama fans track down man accused of selling fake National - FOX Carolina 21

Angry Bama fans track down man accused of selling fake National Championship tickets

Joseph Escalera (Source: Hillsborough Co. Detention) Joseph Escalera (Source: Hillsborough Co. Detention)
TAMPA, FL (AP) -

Three brothers from Louisiana pulled a fast one on a man they say sold them fake tickets to root for Alabama during the national championship game against Clemson in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Joseph Steven Escalera agreed to meet a fan seeking a ticket to Monday night's game hours before kickoff. As they began the transaction, the customer's two brothers came up from behind, pinning Escalera to a chair and taking his shoes, socks and six game tickets tucked inside his waistband.

The brothers say they used a different email to arrange a second purchase from Escalera after realizing he'd sold them counterfeit $1,000 tickets.

Police spokesman Steven Hegarty says police arrested seven people, including Escalera, for selling fake tickets. Escalera was arrested on grand theft and fraudulent possession of admission tickets. No attorney was listed on jail records.

