Upstate woman wants helper monkey to meet Clemson Tigers

An Upstate woman said her helper monkey, Nikko, is the Clemson Tigers’ number one primate fan and he wants her furry assistant to get to meet all his favorite players.

Jamie King-Stone has started a social media campaign to make that happen.

King-Stone said she and Nikko were in attendance when the Tigers arrived home at Memorial Stadium Tuesday after their national championship win.

She posted several photos of the monkey interacting with fans, the Tiger mascot, and even Brent Venables. She said her husband is pictured with Nikko in the photos and usually holds into the monkey when they are out in a crowd.

King-Stone said Nikko is her service animal.

"I have rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, scoliosis, and lupus, and eventually my hands are not going to work," she said. "So Nikko is being trained to help me. He can turn the lights on and off, open and close doors, open water bottles, reach things that I can't, and more."

King-Stone said Nikko watches all the Clemson games with the family.

"Nikko and my husband watch all the Clemson football games together," she said. "Monday night was so exciting! Nikko got really excited when Christian Wilkins danced, and when Dabo got Gatorade poured over him."

King-Stone said she and Nikko are hoping to be in attendance during the parade and stadium celebration on Saturday.

