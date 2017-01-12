Lavonia Police Department to honor wounded officers - FOX Carolina 21

Lavonia Police Department to honor wounded officers

Captain Michael Schulman (left) and Officer Jeffery Martin (Courtesy: Lavonia PD) Captain Michael Schulman (left) and Officer Jeffery Martin (Courtesy: Lavonia PD)
A ceremony will be held in February to honor two Lavonia policemen wounded in the line of duty.

Officer Jeffery Martin, 22, and Captain Michael Schulman, 50, were shot while investigating a stolen vehicle in Franklin County on Dec. 12. Both officers were hospitalized for gunshot wounds but later released.

Schulman, who was most seriously injured, was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital and placed on a ventilator after suffering a punctured lung. Applause greeted the veteran officer when he was released more than a week later.

Martin, an Army veteran, had to seek a specialist to remove a bullet lodged in his hand.

Police Chief Bruce Carlisle said the pair will be honored at a formal ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Lavonia First Baptist Church. The event is open to the public.

More details are expected to be released later.

