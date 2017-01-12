Watson becomes first 2-time Manning Award winner - FOX Carolina 21

Watson becomes first 2-time Manning Award winner

Deshaun Watson celebrates TD during National Championship (Source: Associated Press) Deshaun Watson celebrates TD during National Championship (Source: Associated Press)
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has been named the first repeat winner of the Manning Award, which is presented by the Sugar Bowl to the nation's top college quarterback after the postseason.

Watson is coming off his second consecutive 400-yard passing performance in a national championship game. On Monday night, he led Clemson to its first national title since 1981 by passing for 420 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score in the final seconds of a 35-31 victory over previously unbeaten and No. 1 Alabama. Watson also rushed for a touchdown.

This season, Watson passed for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns to go with 629 yards and nine touchdowns rushing. He also won the Davey O'Brien, Johnny Unitas and Bobby Bowden awards, and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

