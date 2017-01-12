Former Greenville postmaster pleads guilty in Tyler Perry movie fraud

Officials said two women pleaded guilty on Wednesday to involvement in a wire fraud related to a Tyler Perry movie scam.

Former Greenville postmaster Patricia Sullivan, 66, and Sharon Johnson, 50, were involved in a scheme to defraud investors by claiming producer Tyler Perry had bought the rights to The Struggle of Love, a book written by Johnson. The book was published by HYPD Publishing, a company operated by Sullivan.

Victims were reportedly told Perry would be making a movie or reality TV show starring Johnson, but loans were needed until it was complete.

Officials said the pair squatted in mansions, taking pictures for Facebook, to appear wealthy to potential scam victims. Law enforcement estimate victims lost approximately $300,000.

Sullivan and Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and are awaiting sentencing.

