Upstate pig 'Houdini' pulls disappearing act

Houdini, the pig, is living up to his name. Houdini is known around the Stockton Road area of Fountain Inn as "the neighborhood pig."

His owner, Tammy Chandler, said, "He would get out from time to time and visit the neighbors and their animals but he would always come home for dinner."

Chandler said around the first week of December Houdini never showed up to eat.

"I knew after a couple of days something was wrong," said Chandler.

Chandler said after a few days she started to see pictures of Houdini pop up on 'sell sites' on Facebook. The last one she was able to track down and confirm put Houdini in a pasture in the Fairview Road area. However, Houdini, living up to his name didn't stay long and has not been seen since until this week.

FOX Carolina's Cody Alcorn posted a picture of a pig a viewer sent him on West Whitner and Market Street near the 28 Bypass in Anderson. That's nearly 33 miles from Houdini's home. Alcorn posted the pic on his Facebook page and within an hour Chandler said she started getting messages that Houdini had been spotted.

The woman who sent Alcorn the pictures said the pig left her house walking towards the Waffle House on 28 Bypass and Lewis Street.

"People were messaging me saying they think it's Houdini," explained Chandler.

Chandler said they plan to go to Anderson and search the area of 28 Bypass to see if they can track down Houdini.

If you spot Houdini, let us know here.

