Spartanburg police seeking suspect in theft incident

Surveillance footage of suspect in theft at Spartanburg Guitar Center store. (Source: Spartanburg Police Department Facebook)

Spartanburg Police Department investigators need your help to identify the suspect in a recent theft.

Police said the incident occurred on January 10 at the Guitar Center store on W.O. Ezell Blvd in Spartanburg.

Officials said a male suspect entered the store and grabbed a display model guitar before running out of the building.

Guitar Center employees said that the suspect got into a gray Toyota Rav 4 with a Carmax paper tag driven by another man with a red beard.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or identity of the suspect is asked to contact Investigator Gallman at (864) 415-2532, (864) 573-0000.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.