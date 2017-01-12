Spartanburg police seeking suspect in theft incident - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg police seeking suspect in theft incident

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance footage of suspect in theft at Spartanburg Guitar Center store. (Source: Spartanburg Police Department Facebook) Surveillance footage of suspect in theft at Spartanburg Guitar Center store. (Source: Spartanburg Police Department Facebook)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg Police Department investigators need your help to identify the suspect in a recent theft.

Police said the incident occurred on January 10  at the Guitar Center store on W.O. Ezell Blvd in Spartanburg.

Officials said a male suspect entered the store and grabbed a display model guitar before running out of the building.

Guitar Center employees said that the suspect got into a gray Toyota Rav 4 with a Carmax paper tag driven by another man with a red beard.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or identity of the suspect is asked to contact Investigator Gallman at (864) 415-2532, (864) 573-0000.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.