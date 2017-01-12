WARM Friday, drizzly, cooler Saturday ahead

Friday will be very spring-like as highs warm into the low 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains. Most of the area will continue with a mix of sun and clouds but the Tennessee border will have mostly cloudy skies and a few pockets of light rain.

Showers push farther into the mountains late Friday night, along with some cooler air. The Upstate will see scattered light showers Saturday morning, with a rain chance at 30 percent.

Clouds and drizzle will linger a good chunk of the day, and highs will only warm into the 50s on Saturday. By Sunday expect partly cloudy skies with highs back in the 60s.

The next chance for widespread rain holds off until the middle of next week.

