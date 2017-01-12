Sammie - FOX Carolina 21

Sammie

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Sammie is a sweet poodle from Carolina Poodle Rescue! I chose him because he came in off the streets and was in poor shape for a time, but has overcome adversity and is now a healthy and adoptable pet! 

He is a goofball, loves to play but also to be held. He came in as a stray, so they guess he is between 5-7 years old.

If you are interested in adopting Sammie, you can click here for Carolina Poodle Rescue's website!

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.