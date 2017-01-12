Sammie is a sweet poodle from Carolina Poodle Rescue! I chose him because he came in off the streets and was in poor shape for a time, but has overcome adversity and is now a healthy and adoptable pet!

He is a goofball, loves to play but also to be held. He came in as a stray, so they guess he is between 5-7 years old.

If you are interested in adopting Sammie, you can click here for Carolina Poodle Rescue's website!