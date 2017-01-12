Kendall Jackson is precious Shepherd mix with Carolina Poodle Rescue! He is around 7 years old, and eager to find his new family.

He would do best in a home without small children, since his herding instincts often kick in! His eyes are beautiful, and his heart is even more impressive. Our entire newsroom fell in love with him!

If you want more info on Kendall, head to Carolina Poodle's Website