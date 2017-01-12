Firefighters on scene of Asheville attic fire - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters on scene of Asheville attic fire

Posted: Updated:
Asheville condo fire (Source: Asheville FD) Asheville condo fire (Source: Asheville FD)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Fire Department was called to the scene of a condominium fire on Thursday.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out in the 400 block of Crowfields Drive.

No injuries were reported.

