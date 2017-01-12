Firefighters on scene of Asheville attic fire

The Asheville Fire Department was called to the scene of a condominium fire on Thursday.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out in the 400 block of Crowfields Drive.

No injuries were reported.

Crews on the scene of a structure fire at 400 block of Crowfields Dr #avlnews #NCfire pic.twitter.com/KfnzLVzylK — ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) January 12, 2017

