Clemson prepares for parade, championship celebration

Now that the National football championship trophy is back in Clemson, fans and players are celebrating.

"Clemson nation is full of love- it's always been wonderful," Eldridge Milton.

He's a former Clemson player and champion of the 1981 team that held the trophy 35 years ago.

"It was astonishing, astonishing. We had a great season, great team, great coach," Milton said.

He made the drive from Atlanta to Clemson.

"I just drove up to get some hats, some shirts, some stuff for my family and everybody," he said.

Fans packed the streets of Clemson for the arrival of players and coaches on Tuesday and many of them will attend a Saturday parade and the official championship celebration at Memorial Stadium at Death Valley.

"It's a pretty special time, it's an exciting time," Joe Gailbraith said.

He's the associate athletic director of communications with Clemson University. He's also tackling the celebration details.

"Arriving here between 7 and 9 a.m. is probably the best bet for everybody," Milton said.

Gates at Memorial Stadium will open at 7 a.m. Saturday morning.



"We'll have gates 1, 5, 9 and 13 open - the four corners on the lower level where we allow fans in," Gailbraith said. "We encourage fans not to bring bags into the stadium. The program will last right at about an hour from 10:30 to 11:30. We have a basketball game at noon that day."

The parade route will start at 9:a.m. at College Avenue and will feature the Clemson marching band as well as others.

"We're anticipating the football team, the coaches, some dignitaries as well as former football players both from the 1981 team and from different decades throughout Clemson history," Gailbraith said.

Gailbraith is asking fans to be patient and says there will be designated parking areas.

"We don't have our normal traffic flows, we don't have our normal parking situations - students are on campus," he said. "Everybody's going to have a smile on their face because we won the national championship and we want everybody to have a good time."

Administrators and police are not allowing fans to camp out overnight to wait for gates to open. When gates to Memorial Stadium open it will be first-come, first-served. There will also be designated seating inside the stadium spaces on the field. However, if fans would like to watch the program outside of the stadium, monitors will be set up for viewing.

During the celebration at Memorial Stadium, Clemson University President James Clements, players and Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney are expected to give remarks.

