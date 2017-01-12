McDowell Co. K9 officers receive bullet and stab protective vests

Thanks to a generous donation, K9 officers with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office will be better prepared to go out and protect the community.

Deputies were happy to announce that K9s Jax, Loki and Kessy all received bullet and stab protective vests. The new equipment comes courtesy of a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a 501c (3) charity in East Taunton, Massachussetts that strives to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The K9 officers' vests pay homage to another fallen K9 officer, and read, "In memory of K9 Ike Vancouver Police Department."

McDowell County Sheriff Dudley Greene was grateful for the donation from the organization.

“We appreciate Vested Interested in K9s and what they do nationwide but particularly what they’ve done here for us,” said Greene. “We’ve come to depend on our K9s. Not only do these vests protect integral members of our team but also the county’s investment. We would certainly encourage people, if they’re looking to give to a good cause, to consider Vested Interest in K9s.”

