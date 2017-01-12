Coca-Cola commemorative championship Clemson can makes debut at Championship Parade

Clemson fans are in for a treat this weekend.

As if the Tigers' National Championship win wasn't enough to lift the spirits of Clemson supporters, Coca-Cola is making sure they'll be able to remember the legendary win with a commemorative championship can.

The 12-ounce cans made their big debut early Saturday morning as fans gathered for the championship celebration parade.

Upstate Coca-Cola distribution centers are getting shipments of the cans and hope to have them on store shelves in the Upstate during the week of Jan. 15.

The company says it's revealing the can "in honor of Clemson and the dedicated, loyal supporters who cheered on their team to victory."

Commemorative cans will be available in six packs, will feature the Clemson University Tigers' logo and will salute the Clemson football team for its championship football season.

“Coca-Cola wants to congratulate Clemson University and its fans for this incredible championship victory,” said Aimee Cox, Director of Sponsorship for Colleges and Universities at Coca-Cola Consolidated. “As another way to celebrate, Tigers fans can pick up limited-edition Coca-Cola cans to commemorate an occasion that is 35 years in the making.”

Championship cans will be handed out to fans while supplies last at Saturday's parade.

