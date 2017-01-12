Making Health a Priority

This information is provided and sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare.

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, many of us have one goal: to lose some weight.

It could be for your health, to like what you see in the mirror, or to be in shape for a wedding in the spring. But regardless of the reason, your goals can be achievable through workouts or diets.

First, you have to set realistic health goals for yourself such as exercising twice a week, eating fruits and vegetables with every meal or eliminating fast food from your diet.

If improving your exercise routine is one of your goals, professional-level training could put you on the right track for fitness. STACK Sports Performance at the Spartanburg YMCA has partnered with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. In the program, coaches look at your fitness and athletic ability and continuously track your progress through regular testing. A video analysis system allows you to see your progress and helps coaches analyze the individual’s athletic improvements. Everyone’s goals may be different, but all will achieve tangible results.

Though cookies and French fries are often tempting, switching to a healthier diet is another way to lose weight and improve your health. This involves emphasizing fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats. Avoiding foods high in saturated fats, trans fats, sodium and added sugars is another way to cut back on your calories.

But once you lose weight, how do you keep it off?

Watch your diet: Follow a healthy and realistic eating pattern. Once your health is improved, it can be difficult to maintain good eating habits. Follow a healthy eating pattern regardless of changes in your routine. Plan for weekends, vacations and special occasions.

Eat breakfast every day, which is a common trait among people who have lost weight and kept it off. Eating a breakfast keeps you from getting too hungry and then overeating later in the day.

Be active: Get daily physical activity. People who have lost weight and kept it off typically engage in 60 to 90 minutes of moderate intensity multiple times a week, according to the CDC. This doesn’t always mean going to the gym. Try taking a walk during your lunch break or after dinner.

Stay on course: Monitor your diet and activity. Keeping a food and physical activity journal can help you track your progress.

Monitor your weight: Check your weight regularly. When managing your weight loss, it's a good idea to keep track of your weight so you can plan accordingly and adjust your diet and exercise plan if necessary.

To start a free trial with Spartanburg Regional’s STACK Sports Performance, call 864-560-2663.