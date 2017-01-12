January Events for Cancer Patients and Survivors

This information is provided and sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

Mondays in Jan., 5:30 – 7p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute

Maintaining a healthy weight after the completion of cancer treatment can be challenging, but with the proper tools and support, you can achieve your weight-loss goals. TOPS is a weight-loss support group for cancer survivors. For more information on becoming a member, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events.

Wealth (Walking, Eating And Learning Towards Health)

Mondays in Jan., 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.

If you are a cancer survivor looking for a fun way to engage in regular physical activity, we encourage you and your caregiver to join WEALTH! WEALTH participants meet twice weekly for a 30-minute walking session, which concludes with a brief nutrition education class. For more information, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-7618.

Yoga for Cancer Survivors

Thursdays in Jan., 5:30 p.m.

Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health Education Room

Our registered yoga instructor teaches cancer patients and survivors to relax mind and body with gentle yoga. Beginners and those with yoga experience are welcome. Registration is not required for this free event. Please call 864-560-6747 for more information.

Tai Chi for Cancer Survivors

Tuesdays in in Jan., 5:30 p.m.

Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health Education Room

Cancer patients and survivors learn how to improve balance, breathing and relaxation with Tai Chi. Registration is not required for this free event. Please call 864-560-6747 for more information.

Combined Support Group

Thursday, Jan. 26, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center Auditorium

This bi-monthly support group is open to all cancer survivors. This month we will discuss healthy lifestyle behaviors and the importance of goal setting. Following the discussion, you will have the opportunity to participate in breakout sessions by cancer diagnosis. For more information, or to register call 864-560-6747.